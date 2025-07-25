Gaming Apps: The New Frontier in Terror Communication
Online war games, akin to PUBG, are being exploited by terror groups and Pakistan's ISI to communicate with recruits in Jammu and Kashmir. These games bypass traditional communication scrutiny as encryption features offer anonymity. Despite bans, such apps remain accessible via VPNs, highlighting a growing security challenge.
Online war games reminiscent of PUBG are increasingly being used by terror outfits and Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to establish covert communication with recruits in Jammu and Kashmir, as confirmed by local officials. These games have emerged as a digital communication channel, bypassing traditional platforms and scrutiny from security agencies.
Officials have identified four cases where such channels were used, including the indoctrination of an underage boy by his gaming partner located across the border. The boy has since been returned to his family after thorough counseling.
The gaming apps facilitate real-time voice, video, and text communication, ostensibly for gaming strategy enhancement, but they are repurposed for more sinister aims. With encryption varying between games, some utilize robust end-to-end methods while others feature self-destructing messages, complicating surveillance efforts.
