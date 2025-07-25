Left Menu

Gaming Apps: The New Frontier in Terror Communication

Online war games, akin to PUBG, are being exploited by terror groups and Pakistan's ISI to communicate with recruits in Jammu and Kashmir. These games bypass traditional communication scrutiny as encryption features offer anonymity. Despite bans, such apps remain accessible via VPNs, highlighting a growing security challenge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 25-07-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 15:47 IST
Gaming Apps: The New Frontier in Terror Communication
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Online war games reminiscent of PUBG are increasingly being used by terror outfits and Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to establish covert communication with recruits in Jammu and Kashmir, as confirmed by local officials. These games have emerged as a digital communication channel, bypassing traditional platforms and scrutiny from security agencies.

Officials have identified four cases where such channels were used, including the indoctrination of an underage boy by his gaming partner located across the border. The boy has since been returned to his family after thorough counseling.

The gaming apps facilitate real-time voice, video, and text communication, ostensibly for gaming strategy enhancement, but they are repurposed for more sinister aims. With encryption varying between games, some utilize robust end-to-end methods while others feature self-destructing messages, complicating surveillance efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

 India
2
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China
3
Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine civilians and injured 14 others, reports AP.

Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine c...

 Global
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

De-globalisation and supply chain efficiency crucial to value chain resilience

Digital finance fuels high-quality growth, if infrastructure is in place

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025