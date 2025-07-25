Left Menu

Special Parliamentary Debate Scheduled on Pahalgam Attack and Operation Sindoor Amid Opposition Drama

On July 28, the Lok Sabha will hold a special discussion on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, despite ongoing disruptions by the opposition during the parliamentary session. The government, ready for debate, urges opposition cooperation to ensure smooth proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 16:29 IST
Special Parliamentary Debate Scheduled on Pahalgam Attack and Operation Sindoor Amid Opposition Drama
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Kiren Rijiju (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced a scheduled special discussion in the Lok Sabha concerning the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor set for July 28. This announcement came amid continuous disruptions by the opposition during Parliament's Monsoon Session.

Addressing the media in New Delhi, Rijiju emphasized that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla convened the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) to reiterate the government's readiness for an extensive debate on these crucial issues. "The government is prepared for a full debate on sensitive issues," Rijiju stated.

The Union Minister expressed frustration over the opposition's persistent disruptions. Despite agreeing to discuss the Pahalgam and Operation Sindoor issues, opposition parties, including the Congress, continued to create chaos, hindering Parliament's function. Rijiju urged all parties to maintain decorum and allow parliamentary proceedings to proceed smoothly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

 India
2
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China
3
Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine civilians and injured 14 others, reports AP.

Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine c...

 Global
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

De-globalisation and supply chain efficiency crucial to value chain resilience

Digital finance fuels high-quality growth, if infrastructure is in place

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025