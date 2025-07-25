Special Parliamentary Debate Scheduled on Pahalgam Attack and Operation Sindoor Amid Opposition Drama

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced a scheduled special discussion in the Lok Sabha concerning the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor set for July 28. This announcement came amid continuous disruptions by the opposition during Parliament's Monsoon Session.

Addressing the media in New Delhi, Rijiju emphasized that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla convened the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) to reiterate the government's readiness for an extensive debate on these crucial issues. "The government is prepared for a full debate on sensitive issues," Rijiju stated.

The Union Minister expressed frustration over the opposition's persistent disruptions. Despite agreeing to discuss the Pahalgam and Operation Sindoor issues, opposition parties, including the Congress, continued to create chaos, hindering Parliament's function. Rijiju urged all parties to maintain decorum and allow parliamentary proceedings to proceed smoothly.

(With inputs from agencies.)