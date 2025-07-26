Monsoon Session Strategy Meeting: INDIA Bloc Gears Up for Parliamentary Debate on Operation Sindoor
INDIA bloc party leaders plan their strategy for the upcoming parliamentary debates on Operation Sindoor in the monsoon session. Discussions, set to commence Monday in the Lok Sabha, will involve key ministers, opposition demands, and center around issues such as the Pahalgam terror attack and judicial accountability.
In a strategic meeting scheduled for Monday at 10 am, floor leaders of the INDIA bloc parties will convene to hash out plans for the second week of the monsoon session. Crucially, the Lok Sabha is poised to deliberate on Operation Sindoor, with Defense Minister Rajnath Singh expected to lead the discussion.
The meeting follows an all-party resolution on Friday, effectively breaking a stalemate over opposition demands for debate. The government, ready to address Operation Sindoor, emphasized adherence to parliamentary rules. Home Minister Amit Shah and other high-profile ministers are set to join the discussion in the House.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention is anticipated, significantly impacting both houses' discussions. Meanwhile, the opposition continues to press for dialogue on other matters like the Pahalgam attack and international diplomatic claims, underscoring the session's contentious nature.
