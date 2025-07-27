NASA Faces Major Workforce Exodus Amid Ongoing News Developments

NASA is set to lose about 20% of its workforce, with around 3,870 employees expected to depart. The attrition figures might fluctuate, as a spokesperson relayed. This development signifies a substantial shift within the agency, which currently employs approximately 14,000 personnel.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump maintained a low profile on his Scotland golf course, amid widespread protests and ongoing scrutiny over his connections to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. The demonstrations in Edinburgh reflect growing discontent with Trump's policies and associations.

In the financial realm, a federal appeals court recently invalidated SEC regulations that funded market surveillance systems, citing a lack of substantial justification. This presents a setback for the Consolidated Audit Trail intended to enhance market oversight, highlighting challenges faced by the Biden administration's regulatory efforts.