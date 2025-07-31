Striving for Equity: Maharashtra's Challenge
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis acknowledged challenges in creating a society where women experience equity and equality, citing a need for mentality change to combat molestation and rape. He noted improvements over the past decade under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance and expressed optimism for continued progress.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has admitted the difficulty in establishing a society offering women equity and equality, despite recent improvements. He emphasized the need for mentality shifts to tackle molestation and rape incidents, where relatives and known individuals are often responsible.
Speaking at News18's 'SheShakti' event, Fadnavis highlighted the positive changes seen over the last decade under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He remains hopeful for the advent of a society upholding these values.
Fadnavis's comments underscore the ongoing societal struggles and the role of governmental policies in fostering a safer environment for women.
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Modi Faces Pressure to Clarify Trump's 'Ceasefire' Claim in Parliament
Prime Minister Modi's Bihar Visit: Development Projects and Political Tensions
Prime Minister Modi's Rally Calls for 'Developed Bihar' Amid Criticism of RJD-Congress
Prime Minister Modi has to be present in Parliament, he should answer issues raised by Opposition: Pramod Tiwari after INDIA bloc meeting.
Prime Minister Modi's Strategic UK Visit: Trade, Technology, and Ties