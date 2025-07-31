Left Menu

Striving for Equity: Maharashtra's Challenge

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis acknowledged challenges in creating a society where women experience equity and equality, citing a need for mentality change to combat molestation and rape. He noted improvements over the past decade under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance and expressed optimism for continued progress.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has admitted the difficulty in establishing a society offering women equity and equality, despite recent improvements. He emphasized the need for mentality shifts to tackle molestation and rape incidents, where relatives and known individuals are often responsible.

Speaking at News18's 'SheShakti' event, Fadnavis highlighted the positive changes seen over the last decade under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He remains hopeful for the advent of a society upholding these values.

Fadnavis's comments underscore the ongoing societal struggles and the role of governmental policies in fostering a safer environment for women.

