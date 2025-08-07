Left Menu

Bangladesh's Brick Kiln Dilemma: Balancing Environment with Demand

Bangladesh is closing polluting clay brick kilns to meet environmental goals but faces challenges in transitioning to cleaner alternatives like concrete blocks or advanced kilns. While the government push is strong, cost barriers and demand pressures hinder progress. Industry insiders highlight the challenges and potential solutions for sustainable development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 17:33 IST
Bangladesh's Brick Kiln Dilemma: Balancing Environment with Demand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Bangladesh is taking significant strides to shut down polluting clay brick kilns in a bid to clean the air and achieve environmental targets, yet the shift towards eco-friendly alternatives remains sluggish. Industry sources indicate that concrete blocks or advanced kiln technologies are struggling to meet the burgeoning demand.

Government efforts have led to the closure of over 600 kilns, with plans to phase out many more, especially those operating without proper documentation. Environmental adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan stresses the importance of adopting alternative materials and technologies already in use in countries like China and Vietnam.

Despite governmental incentives, the transition is hampered by high costs and limited availability of eco-friendly building materials. Local brick makers adapt better to immediate market needs, but stakeholders emphasize the need for intermediate solutions to address environmental concerns while meeting construction demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
2
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping N...

 Global
4
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated by growing nuke threat

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

Vietnam’s Path to Becoming a Lithium-Ion Battery Hub in Asia and the Pacific

Redesigning Mobility: ADB's Vision for Gender-Responsive Transport Across Asia-Pacific

From Isolation to Integration: UNDP’s Strategy for Transforming Landlocked Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025