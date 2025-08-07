Bangladesh's Brick Kiln Dilemma: Balancing Environment with Demand

Bangladesh is taking significant strides to shut down polluting clay brick kilns in a bid to clean the air and achieve environmental targets, yet the shift towards eco-friendly alternatives remains sluggish. Industry sources indicate that concrete blocks or advanced kiln technologies are struggling to meet the burgeoning demand.

Government efforts have led to the closure of over 600 kilns, with plans to phase out many more, especially those operating without proper documentation. Environmental adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan stresses the importance of adopting alternative materials and technologies already in use in countries like China and Vietnam.

Despite governmental incentives, the transition is hampered by high costs and limited availability of eco-friendly building materials. Local brick makers adapt better to immediate market needs, but stakeholders emphasize the need for intermediate solutions to address environmental concerns while meeting construction demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)