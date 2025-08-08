Left Menu

Assam's Weavers Weave Tradition with Tech for Global Reach

Assam's traditional weavers are leveraging technology to increase income and preserve cultural heritage. With the help of the North Eastern Handicrafts and Handloom Development Corporation, artisans like Anchali Boro are showcasing Assamese textiles globally through innovative solutions like IoT and QR codes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 22:26 IST
Assam's Weavers Weave Tradition with Tech for Global Reach
Assam's traditional weavers. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to blend cultural heritage with modern technology, Assam's traditional weavers are revolutionizing the handloom sector. Central to this transformation is 37-year-old Anchali Boro from Udalguri district, who is actively engaged in positioning Assamese textiles on a global platform.

Boro, alongside other artisans, collaborates with the North Eastern Handicrafts and Handloom Development Corporation (NEHHDC) in Guwahati. Together, they are employing innovations, including IoT and QR codes, to enhance the appeal of traditional Assamese textiles, according to the organization.

Mara Kocho, Managing Director of NEHHDC, emphasized their commitment to empowering local artisans by providing market linkages and skill development. Their recent initiatives include integrating IOT devices with QR codes to authenticate products, aiming to counter imitation products and promote genuine handmade goods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

Global
2
UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

 Global
3
Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communities

Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communi...

 New Zealand
4
Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programme

Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programm...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025