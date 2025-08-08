Assam's Weavers Weave Tradition with Tech for Global Reach

In a bid to blend cultural heritage with modern technology, Assam's traditional weavers are revolutionizing the handloom sector. Central to this transformation is 37-year-old Anchali Boro from Udalguri district, who is actively engaged in positioning Assamese textiles on a global platform.

Boro, alongside other artisans, collaborates with the North Eastern Handicrafts and Handloom Development Corporation (NEHHDC) in Guwahati. Together, they are employing innovations, including IoT and QR codes, to enhance the appeal of traditional Assamese textiles, according to the organization.

Mara Kocho, Managing Director of NEHHDC, emphasized their commitment to empowering local artisans by providing market linkages and skill development. Their recent initiatives include integrating IOT devices with QR codes to authenticate products, aiming to counter imitation products and promote genuine handmade goods.

