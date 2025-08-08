Assam's Weavers Weave Tradition with Tech for Global Reach
Assam's traditional weavers are leveraging technology to increase income and preserve cultural heritage. With the help of the North Eastern Handicrafts and Handloom Development Corporation, artisans like Anchali Boro are showcasing Assamese textiles globally through innovative solutions like IoT and QR codes.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to blend cultural heritage with modern technology, Assam's traditional weavers are revolutionizing the handloom sector. Central to this transformation is 37-year-old Anchali Boro from Udalguri district, who is actively engaged in positioning Assamese textiles on a global platform.
Boro, alongside other artisans, collaborates with the North Eastern Handicrafts and Handloom Development Corporation (NEHHDC) in Guwahati. Together, they are employing innovations, including IoT and QR codes, to enhance the appeal of traditional Assamese textiles, according to the organization.
Mara Kocho, Managing Director of NEHHDC, emphasized their commitment to empowering local artisans by providing market linkages and skill development. Their recent initiatives include integrating IOT devices with QR codes to authenticate products, aiming to counter imitation products and promote genuine handmade goods.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Assam
- weavers
- traditional textiles
- technology
- Anchali Boro
- NEHHDC
- IoT
- QR codes
- handloom
- global market
ALSO READ
Ukraine's Quest for Patriot Systems: Bridging the Defense Funding Gap
Patriot Missile Systems: A Crucial Boost for Ukraine's Defense
Ukraine Boosts Defense With Patriot Missile System Pledges
Ukraine Secures Funding for Patriot Missile Systems Amid Intensified Russian Attacks
Justice Delayed: The Elusive FIR of Kanpur's 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots