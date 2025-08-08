Russian Drone Attack Targets SOCAR Oil Depot in Odesa
A Russian drone attack on Ukraine's southern Odesa region has damaged an oil depot owned by Azerbaijan's SOCAR, injuring four individuals. The assault aligns with Russia's intensified targeting of Ukraine's infrastructure, following a recent gas station strike. President Ilham Aliyev's Washington visit could reshape Azerbaijani-U.S. relations.
A recent drone attack by Russian forces has struck an oil depot belonging to Azerbaijan's state oil company, SOCAR, in Ukraine's southern Odesa region, according to industry insiders. The attack resulted in injuries to four individuals.
Sources from the energy sector report that the depot sustained significant damage, with the total extent still undetermined. SOCAR, which operates approximately 60 fuel stations across Ukraine, finds itself at critical risk amid increasing Russian strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure.
In a broader context, Russian attacks have extended to various strategic sites, including a gas pumping station previously hit this week. Meanwhile, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's potential peace agreement with Armenia in Washington highlights a critical moment in international diplomacy.
