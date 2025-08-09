Left Menu

Allied Forces Unify Against Russia with Oil Price Cap

The Canadian government and its allies, including the EU and UK, plan to reduce the price cap on Russian oil as a response to its ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The new cap for Russian-origin seaborne crude oil will be set at $47.60 per barrel, down from $60.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Toronto | Updated: 09-08-2025 01:48 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 01:48 IST
The Canadian government, alongside its closest allies, is taking decisive action by lowering the price cap on Russian oil. This measure is a response to Russia's continued aggression in Ukraine.

The new agreement, involving Canada, the European Union, and the United Kingdom, will see the price cap for Russian-origin seaborne crude oil drop significantly.

Previously set at $60 per barrel, the revised cap now stands at $47.60, marking a significant shift in the international community's approach toward Russian energy exports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

