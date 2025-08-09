Global Markets React to Potential Rate Cuts, Tariff Surprises

In a week dominated by market shifts and potential policy changes, global equities ended on a high note as investors eyed possible rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve. European stocks, particularly those in the banking sector, witnessed the largest weekly gain in three months.

On the commodities front, U.S. gold futures reached record highs amid uncertainty over new import tariffs, while reports of a possible Russia-Ukraine ceasefire influenced market sentiments globally.

As the financial landscape navigates these developments, the U.S. Treasury yields and major Wall Street indices also experienced fluctuations, highlighting the impact of both economic policies and geopolitical factors on the current market climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)