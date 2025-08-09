Left Menu

Revolutionizing India's Agriculture: From Utility to Ethics

Union Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi urges a shift in India's agricultural policy from utilitarian to ethical frameworks. Speaking at the M S Swaminathan Centenary International Conference, he stresses the need for sustainable farming methods to balance food security and environmental health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 17:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi has called for a transformative change in India's agricultural policy, emphasizing a move from utilitarian-focused methods to ethical principles. This shift is crucial as the nation seeks to balance food security with environmental sustainability, he said.

Addressing the M S Swaminathan Centenary International Conference, Chaturvedi highlighted the historical impact of India's Green Revolution which prioritized production over environmental concerns. He advocated for transitioning to a deontological framework, which evaluates actions based on adherence to moral rules instead of just outcomes.

Chaturvedi questioned current farming practices, underscoring the need for policies ensuring sustainable and eco-friendly production methods. Despite past successes, he stressed that achieving food security and sustainable agriculture remains a livelihood issue for millions of Indian farmers.

