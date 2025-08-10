Operation Sindoor: Unveiling India's Military Prowess

In a striking disclosure, the Indian Air Force (IAF) announced that it downed five Pakistani jets during Operation Sindoor. This revelation came as the IAF Chief, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, delivered a keynote address, emphasizing the significance of air power in modern military engagements.

Congress leader Udit Raj criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of missing an opportunity to reclaim Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Raj alleged Modi succumbed to foreign pressure, referencing former US President Trump's multiple ceasefire assertions, while the Indian leadership remained silent.

The operation, which was a military response to a brutal terror attack in Pahalgam, received praise for its execution. The IAF credited the success to the unwavering political will and the coordination among Indian Armed Forces, allowing them to execute the mission decisively and without constraints.

(With inputs from agencies.)