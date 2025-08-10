Left Menu

Inauguration of 'Agnishodh' Marks New Chapter in India's Defence Innovation

'Agnishodh', the Indian Army Research Cell at IIT Madras, inaugurated by Gen Upendra Dwivedi, aims to advance defence technology and train personnel in cutting-edge fields. During the event, Dwivedi detailed 'Operation Sindoor', highlighting a strategic shift in India's counter-terrorism approach, integrating indigenous technology and precision action.

COAS General Upendra Dwivedi (Photo/ADGPI). Image Credit: ANI
Gen Upendra Dwivedi, the Chief of Army Staff, has inaugurated the 'Agnishodh' - the Indian Army Research Cell, at the renowned IIT Madras. This move signals a critical advancement in the pursuit of self-reliance in defence technology and underscores the importance of technological integration in strengthening the military.

The initiative seeks to equip military personnel with skills in emerging fields such as additive manufacturing, cybersecurity, quantum computing, wireless communication, and unmanned systems. This collaboration also extends to the IIT Madras Research Park, including partnerships with entities like AMTDC and Pravartak Technologies Foundation, enhancing the strategic goals of the program.

During the inauguration, Gen Dwivedi shared insights on 'Operation Sindoor', describing it as a pivotal intelligence-led operation that marks a doctrinal shift in India's fight against terrorism. The success of this mission showcased the role of indigenous technology and precise military actions in elevating India's proactive security stance.

