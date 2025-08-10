Left Menu

Monsoon Fury: Rivers Surge and Schools Close Amid Deluge

Recent relentless rains have caused several rivers, including the Yamuna and Ganga, to rise dangerously close to or above warning levels across India. In Lucknow, schools were shut due to waterlogging. Uttar Pradesh experienced severe flooding, affecting 21 districts as river levels continued to surge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 09:09 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 09:09 IST
Yamuna River flowing below the danger mark (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As relentless monsoon rains hit India, major rivers including the Yamuna and Ganga have surged, brushing past warning levels across the nation. Delhi's Yamuna River, although temporarily receding below the danger mark, had earlier breached significant levels, emphasizing the monsoon's intensifying grip.

Heavy downpours in Uttar Pradesh have caused waterlogging in urban areas like Lucknow, prompting the closure of schools up to Class 8, as the state grapples with inundated rivers. The state's Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, confirmed elevated water levels in 21 districts, citing severe flooding in Auraiya district.

Varanasi's Namo Ghat submerged under the swelling Ganga River, illustrates the widespread impact on habitation. Residents, already stranded, receive aid but suffer movement constraints due to flooding. With further rain forecasted, the Indian Meteorological Department urges caution as communities brace for ongoing monsoon challenges.

