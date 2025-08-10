Bihar Deputy CM Denies Dual Voter ID Allegations Amidst Political Tensions

Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister, Vijay Kumar Sinha, has firmly dismissed accusations made by Tejashwi Yadav regarding alleged ownership of dual voter identity cards. According to Sinha, the mix-up resulted from procedural delays when transferring his electoral registration from Bankipur to Lakhisarai.

In a press briefing, Sinha clarified his application to shift his voter credentials to the Lakhisarai constituency, while stressing that his name was not removed from Bankipur due to a rejected deletion form. He assured that he voted in Lakhisarai and accused those questioning the Election Commission of spreading misinformation.

Sinha criticized Yadav for alleged attempts to discredit him, urging an apology for what he described as baseless allegations. The Election Commission has issued a month-long correction period following the release of the draft voter list, which is yet to be finalized.

(With inputs from agencies.)