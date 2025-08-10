Left Menu

Tragedy in Uttarkashi: Relief Efforts Accelerate After Devastating Cloudburst

Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Dhami assures relief and rehabilitation after a catastrophic cloudburst hit Uttarkashi, emphasizing the government's commitment to support affected families. Intensified rescue operations and restored essential services mark efforts to aid victims and facilitate their return to normal life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 14:15 IST
Tragedy in Uttarkashi: Relief Efforts Accelerate After Devastating Cloudburst
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed condolences on Sunday for those affected by the catastrophic cloudburst that devasted Uttarkashi's villages. Addressing the situation, he assured the government's unwavering commitment to accelerating rehabilitation efforts amidst the tragedy.

As rescue operations continue in the Dharali-Harsil region, the Uttarkashi district administration is providing ongoing support to affected families. District Magistrate Prashant Arya oversees the coordination of relief efforts and ascertains the necessary arrangements for essential services including electricity, water, and roads.

The administration prioritizes immediate assistance and restoration of normalcy. Evacuation to secured relief camps, equipped with essentials like food, water, and healthcare, is underway. Arya urged patience from the residents and affirmed continuous support from the government. Meanwhile, essential services like electricity and water supply are gradually being restored in impacted villages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Freight Costs Push Up Manufactured Goods Prices and Influence Inflation

Turning Fuel into Food: OECD-FAO Call for Biofuel Cuts to Ease Global Price Shocks

How the U.S. Housing Bust Cut College Enrolment and Shaped Careers for a Decade

How EU ESG Banking Rules Target Poor Performers Yet Spare Key Green Transition Firms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025