Tragedy in Uttarkashi: Relief Efforts Accelerate After Devastating Cloudburst

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed condolences on Sunday for those affected by the catastrophic cloudburst that devasted Uttarkashi's villages. Addressing the situation, he assured the government's unwavering commitment to accelerating rehabilitation efforts amidst the tragedy.

As rescue operations continue in the Dharali-Harsil region, the Uttarkashi district administration is providing ongoing support to affected families. District Magistrate Prashant Arya oversees the coordination of relief efforts and ascertains the necessary arrangements for essential services including electricity, water, and roads.

The administration prioritizes immediate assistance and restoration of normalcy. Evacuation to secured relief camps, equipped with essentials like food, water, and healthcare, is underway. Arya urged patience from the residents and affirmed continuous support from the government. Meanwhile, essential services like electricity and water supply are gradually being restored in impacted villages.

(With inputs from agencies.)