Heroic Restoration: BRO Rebuilds Crucial Bridge After Uttarakhand Cloudburst

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) successfully rebuilt the Limchi Gad Bridge on the Gangotri Highway after a devastating cloudburst. The rapid efforts to restore infrastructure highlight the resilient spirit of BRO and coordinated relief operations led by Uttarakhand's Chief Minister to bring normalcy back to the affected region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 22:34 IST
BRO officials after the completion of Bailey bridge. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) completed the construction of a new Bailey bridge on Sunday, replacing the damaged Limchi Gad Bridge on the Gangotri National Highway. This follows a destructive cloudburst in Dharali village near Gangotri that washed away the Gangnani-Harsil road during recent flash floods.

Sharing the news on X, BRO emphasized the strategic and challenging conditions faced while launching the 100-foot long Bailey bridge. The swift operation turned into a lifeline for Harsil, showcasing BRO's relentless dedication to keeping national connectivity intact despite adversities.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami promptly visited the disaster site, directing comprehensive relief, rescue, and reconstruction efforts, which are being carried out with full speed and coordination by various state and central agencies. Facilities like communication, electricity, and water supply have already been restored, with major road repairs ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

