Heroic Restoration: BRO Rebuilds Crucial Bridge After Uttarakhand Cloudburst

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) completed the construction of a new Bailey bridge on Sunday, replacing the damaged Limchi Gad Bridge on the Gangotri National Highway. This follows a destructive cloudburst in Dharali village near Gangotri that washed away the Gangnani-Harsil road during recent flash floods.

Sharing the news on X, BRO emphasized the strategic and challenging conditions faced while launching the 100-foot long Bailey bridge. The swift operation turned into a lifeline for Harsil, showcasing BRO's relentless dedication to keeping national connectivity intact despite adversities.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami promptly visited the disaster site, directing comprehensive relief, rescue, and reconstruction efforts, which are being carried out with full speed and coordination by various state and central agencies. Facilities like communication, electricity, and water supply have already been restored, with major road repairs ongoing.

