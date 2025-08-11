Left Menu

Protest Erupts as MPs March Against Alleged Voter Fraud

In a bold move, opposition MPs marched to the Election Commission in protest against alleged voter fraud in Bihar. The protest, led by Rahul Gandhi, demands transparency in the ongoing electoral roll revisions. Despite police opposition, MPs assert their right to march and voice democratic concerns.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has voiced criticism over blocked permission for a protest march involving Members of Parliament and various dignitaries. The MPs organized the protest against the Election Commission, focusing on concerns about the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in election-ready Bihar, amid allegations of 'voter fraud' for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The march, spearheaded by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, faced roadblocks from Delhi Police as MPs, chanting slogans, aimed to reach the poll body's headquarters at Nirvachan Sadan. Protesters urged the Election Commission to address claims of ballot manipulation and lack of transparency in the electoral process.

Leaders like Samajwadi Party's Dimple Yadav and RJD's Manoj Jha reiterated calls for accountability. Yadav highlighted alleged electoral misconduct in Uttar Pradesh by-elections, questioning the Election Commission's inaction, while Jha criticized the commission's opaqueness, despite Supreme Court directives. Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi accused police of political bias, reaffirming determination to advance the march. Earlier, Congress's Pramod Tiwari likened the protest to Gandhi's Dandi March for democracy, with Rahul Gandhi leading the initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

