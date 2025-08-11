Rijiju Blames Opposition for Parliamentary Delays; Calls for Swift Passage of Bills

In a pointed critique, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju leveled accusations at the Opposition for stalling parliamentary proceedings, vowing that essential bills would be passed promptly in both Houses. Speaking from the national capital, Rijiju stressed that the Congress party and its allies were squandering valuable legislative time.

Rijiju alleged that opposition MPs were under duress to cause disruptions, to the detriment of the nation. Highlighting internal dissent within opposition ranks, he claimed that many MPs felt compelled to join the chaos despite personal reservations. He called on the Opposition for their cooperation and warned against misinformation about legislative participation.

The India alliance faced further criticism from Rijiju over their uncoordinated protest at the Election Commission. Despite the electoral body's request to meet 30 opposition leaders, agreement proved elusive. The protest resulted in the detention of several opposition figures, including Rahul Gandhi, while the government proceeded with legislative business in Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)