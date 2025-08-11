Independence Day Alert: BSES Advocates Safe Kite Flying With A Cautionary Note

As Delhi prepares to celebrate Independence Day, BSES has urged caution to ensure safe kite flying. The utility company emphasized the dangers associated with metal-coated manjha, often employed to dominate kite battles, which has been linked to serious accidents, electrocutions, and major power outages citywide.

Highlighting the anticipated surge in kite flying during the holiday, BSES advocates for using cotton or biodegradable threads and maintaining a distance from power lines. The festive thrill should not compromise safety or disrupt power supply to thousands, a stance echoed during their safety campaign efforts.

Emphasizing the legal ramifications under the Electricity Act and Delhi Police Act for power disruptions, a BSES official called for public cooperation in flying kites away from electrical installations. BSES is on high alert, with teams ready to address potential contingencies, as they launch awareness campaigns via social media, RWAs, and newsletters.

(With inputs from agencies.)