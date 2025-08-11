FTSE 100 Rises Amid Healthcare Gains, Defence Stocks Falter

Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index climbed on Monday, buoyed by strong healthcare and consumer stocks, while defence shares fell ahead of anticipated peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

The healthcare sector led the gains, with drugmakers GSK and AstraZeneca showing notable stock increases. Top consumer brands like British American Tobacco and Diageo also saw their shares rise. Meanwhile, Marks & Spencer resumed its click-and-collect service, boosting its stocks by 2.4% following a cyber attack recovery.

Defence stocks, affected by the potential Russia-Ukraine truce, dropped as peace efforts progressed. In other market movements, the online trading platform Plus500 declined due to weak financial forecasts. Investors continue to monitor U.S. inflation figures, influencing the Federal Reserve's upcoming interest rate decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)