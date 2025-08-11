CM Bhupendra Patel Reviews Development Projects in Historic Vadnagar

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited Vadnagar on Monday to assess ongoing developments, including the L&T Industrial - Construction Skills Training Institute, as confirmed by a CMO press statement. Spanning 37,628 sq. m., the institute offers training in 14 vocational trades, with an annual capacity for 3,040 trainees, featuring cutting-edge facilities like digital boards and e-learning systems.

In addition to the skills institute, CM Patel inspected the progress of critical projects by state and central government in Vadnagar, known for its historical significance. To expedite the completion of a multi-modal transport hub near the Vadnagar railway station, Patel instructed officials to ensure seamless coordination between the Railways and the State Government's Tourism Department.

Guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, Vadnagar is undergoing rapid development. A Rs 17 crore Multi-Modal Transport Hub and Public Plaza are being constructed to link the railway station with key city attractions, enhancing tourism with amenities like parking and a cafeteria. Patel also reviewed this initiative's progress, which includes planting over 2,000 trees.

As part of the Swadesh Darshan Yojana's Heritage Circuit, significant sites like Sharmishtha Lake and Tana Riri Park are being upgraded. During the visit, CM Patel evaluated the multi-modal transport hub project led by the Gujarat Tourism Corporation, receiving a detailed update from Tourism Secretary Dr Rajendra Kumar.

(With inputs from agencies.)