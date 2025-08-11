Left Menu

CM Bhupendra Patel Reviews Development Projects in Historic Vadnagar

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel reviewed the L&T Industrial Skills Institute and ongoing development projects in Vadnagar, focusing on the integration of a multi-modal transport hub, valued at Rs 17 crore, aimed at boosting tourism in the archaeologically rich city under the Swadesh Darshan Yojana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 16:37 IST
CM Bhupendra Patel Reviews Development Projects in Historic Vadnagar
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, during his visit to Vadnagar (Photo/X: @Bhupendrapbjp). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited Vadnagar on Monday to assess ongoing developments, including the L&T Industrial - Construction Skills Training Institute, as confirmed by a CMO press statement. Spanning 37,628 sq. m., the institute offers training in 14 vocational trades, with an annual capacity for 3,040 trainees, featuring cutting-edge facilities like digital boards and e-learning systems.

In addition to the skills institute, CM Patel inspected the progress of critical projects by state and central government in Vadnagar, known for its historical significance. To expedite the completion of a multi-modal transport hub near the Vadnagar railway station, Patel instructed officials to ensure seamless coordination between the Railways and the State Government's Tourism Department.

Guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, Vadnagar is undergoing rapid development. A Rs 17 crore Multi-Modal Transport Hub and Public Plaza are being constructed to link the railway station with key city attractions, enhancing tourism with amenities like parking and a cafeteria. Patel also reviewed this initiative's progress, which includes planting over 2,000 trees.

As part of the Swadesh Darshan Yojana's Heritage Circuit, significant sites like Sharmishtha Lake and Tana Riri Park are being upgraded. During the visit, CM Patel evaluated the multi-modal transport hub project led by the Gujarat Tourism Corporation, receiving a detailed update from Tourism Secretary Dr Rajendra Kumar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025