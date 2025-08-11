Tragic End: Young Student's Suicide Shocks Community

A tragic incident has struck the community as Abhishek Meena, a 20-year-old student, took his life in his rented room in Agra. The unfortunate event unfolded when his landlord discovered the lifeless body on Sunday evening.

Abhishek, originally from Mangrol in Baran district, had recently been admitted to a university in Uttar Pradesh. Having returned from a Rakhi celebration, his sudden demise has left questions unanswered.

Initial investigations suggest family issues might be involved, although no suicide note was found. Authorities continue to delve into the matter, aiming to uncover the reasons behind this young man's untimely death.

(With inputs from agencies.)