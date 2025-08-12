Left Menu

Trade Tensions Lead to Soybean Surge Amid Tariff Truce Deadline

U.S. soybean prices reached a high after President Trump urged China to increase its imports, ahead of a tariff truce deadline. Despite Trump's efforts and extended deadlines, analysts doubted China's feasibility to quadruple imports from the U.S., given competition from Brazil and existing glut concerns.

U.S. soybean prices surged to a two-week high on Monday after President Donald Trump urged China to significantly increase its imports just ahead of a crucial tariff truce deadline. Analysts remain skeptical about the feasibility of such imports amid ongoing trade tensions with China, the world's largest soybean importer.

In a late-night social media post, Trump thanked Chinese President Xi for the "rapid service," as he extended the tariff deadline by 90 days. This market movement saw the most active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade rise 2.4% to $10.11-1/4 a bushel. However, an oversupply of soymeal in China might still reduce their demand for U.S. soybeans.

As the fierce competition from Brazil looms, U.S. farmers express reservations, acknowledging that China's decision may favor cheaper markets. Despite the ongoing uncertainty, the U.S. soybean industry, recalling past impacts from trade tensions, advocates for new agreements with China, emphasizing the need to secure and expand their market share.

