Farm Babe vs. Food Babe: The Social Media Showdown Shaping Agriculture
Michelle Miller, known as the 'Farm Babe,' and Vani Hari, 'The Food Babe,' are social media influencers representing opposing views on agriculture. While Miller supports GMOs and partners with big farming interests, Hari criticizes processed foods and synthetic additives, leading a movement gaining traction with U.S. consumers.
Michelle Miller, famously known as the 'Farm Babe,' stands in contrast to influencer Vani Hari, the 'Food Babe,' as they engage in a digital duel over the future of agriculture. Both women rose to prominence in the 2010s, leveraging social media to champion their respective messages about food and farming.
Miller advocates for genetically modified crops and partners with major agriculture companies, yet her following pales compared to Hari's substantial online presence. Hari, meanwhile, criticizes processed foods and GMOs, arguing they're detrimental to health. Her charismatic influence has made her a central figure in the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement.
Despite the backing of powerful agricultural interests, Miller's message struggles to resonate as broadly as Hari's anti-GMO stance, highlighting the ongoing challenge Big Agriculture faces in adapting to the digital age and shifting public sentiments about food and health.
(With inputs from agencies.)
