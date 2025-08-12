Smoke and Fire Stir Concerns at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant
A fire near the cooling towers of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant caused smoke to rise from the administrative building. The International Atomic Energy Agency reported no radiation increase, nuclear safety issues, or casualties. Russian media cited dry grass fires due to shelling as the cause.
Smoke was observed rising from the administrative building at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant following reports of a fire near the facility's cooling towers.
Mariage Agency staff confirmed the incident with no reported radiation increase or impact on nuclear safety, according to Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi.
Russian media attributed the smoke to fires ignited by shelling, with local authorities affirming normal radiation levels.
