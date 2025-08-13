Modi and Trump to Address Trade Tensions at UN Assembly

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to meet President Donald Trump in the United States next month. The meeting will coincide with Modi's attendance at the UN General Assembly, as reported by the Indian Express, citing reliable sources.

While the primary reason for Modi's visit to New York is the UN assembly, a significant aim is to engage in dialogue with Trump to resolve trade and tariff tensions that have recently affected bilateral relations. The report highlights the urgency to address these issues.

The potential meeting comes shortly after Trump imposed an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods, raising the total levy to 50%. Previous trade negotiations between the countries have stalled over disagreements on agricultural and oil purchasing policies. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent expressed optimism about concluding substantial trade agreements with India and other nations by the end of October.

