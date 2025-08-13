Left Menu

Tragic Collision in Dausa: 11 Devotees Killed in Horrific Accident

A devastating collision in Dausa, Rajasthan, claimed 11 lives when a pick-up truck collided with a trailer. Rajasthan Minister Kirodi Lal Meena urged the central government for reconstruction at the accident-prone site. Leaders, including CM Bhajan Lal Sharma and UP CM Yogi Adityanath, expressed their condolences and sought swift recovery for the injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 10:44 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 10:44 IST
Rajasthan Minister Kirodi Lal Meena (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A tragic road accident in Dausa, Rajasthan, saw a pick-up truck collide with a trailer, resulting in the deaths of 11 individuals. The incident, involving devotees traveling from the Khatu Shyam Temple, has prompted widespread calls for infrastructure improvement at the notorious accident-prone location.

Rajasthan Minister Kirodi Lal Meena emphasized the rarity and severity of such incidents, making a plea for central government intervention to reconstruct the area and prevent further tragedies. 'We demand that necessary measures be taken to ensure the safety of travelers,' he stated, extending gratitude to medical personnel for their quick response.

Condolences have poured in from politicians nationwide, including Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Both leaders underscored the need for precise coordination and aid, with CM Sharma assuring that the injured would receive thorough medical attention. The tragedy underscores the urgent need for safety enhancements at dangerous spots nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

