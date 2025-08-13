Telangana Braces for Deluge: Schools Close, Officials on High Alert

In anticipation of severe weather, the Telangana government has announced a precautionary measure, implementing a half-day holiday for all government and private schools within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on August 13 and 14. This decision follows a forecast by the Meteorological Department predicting heavy to extremely heavy rains.

According to official mandates, schools across the GHMC limits will operate only during morning hours on these days. The directive has been communicated to Collectors, District Educational Officers, and the Regional Joint Director of School Education in Hyderabad to ensure adherence.

Further, the state government has revoked leave for all irrigation department officials for four days amid imminent heavy rain warnings. Authorities are instructed to remain vigilant at their posts to mitigate potential damages. A close surveillance on irrigation infrastructure is being enforced, with officials urged to act swiftly on any signs of structural issues.

Telangana's Irrigation Minister, N Uttam Kumar Reddy, emphasized the need for rapid communication in crises, instructing officials to report directly to him if emergencies arise in irrigation assets. The state's Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, has prioritized public safety, ensuring measures are in place to avoid casualties and prevent traffic on inundated roads, bridges, and low-lying areas.

Additional precautions are being implemented to safeguard livestock from high water flows, underscoring the comprehensive approach to this potential natural hazard. These measures reflect the state's proactive stance in managing flood risks and ensuring citizen safety.