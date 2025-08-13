Telangana Braces for Deluge: Schools Close, Officials on High Alert
The Telangana government declared a half-day holiday for schools in Hyderabad on August 13 and 14 due to forecasts of heavy rains. All irrigation officials' leave is canceled, directing them to monitor water bodies intensely. Safety measures include preventing vehicle movement in flood-prone areas.
- Country:
- India
In anticipation of severe weather, the Telangana government has announced a precautionary measure, implementing a half-day holiday for all government and private schools within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on August 13 and 14. This decision follows a forecast by the Meteorological Department predicting heavy to extremely heavy rains.
According to official mandates, schools across the GHMC limits will operate only during morning hours on these days. The directive has been communicated to Collectors, District Educational Officers, and the Regional Joint Director of School Education in Hyderabad to ensure adherence.
Further, the state government has revoked leave for all irrigation department officials for four days amid imminent heavy rain warnings. Authorities are instructed to remain vigilant at their posts to mitigate potential damages. A close surveillance on irrigation infrastructure is being enforced, with officials urged to act swiftly on any signs of structural issues.
Telangana's Irrigation Minister, N Uttam Kumar Reddy, emphasized the need for rapid communication in crises, instructing officials to report directly to him if emergencies arise in irrigation assets. The state's Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, has prioritized public safety, ensuring measures are in place to avoid casualties and prevent traffic on inundated roads, bridges, and low-lying areas.
Additional precautions are being implemented to safeguard livestock from high water flows, underscoring the comprehensive approach to this potential natural hazard. These measures reflect the state's proactive stance in managing flood risks and ensuring citizen safety.
ALSO READ
Assam govt starts eviction drive to clear encroachment on over 3,600 acres of forest land in Golaghat: Officials.
Lokayukta Raids: Unmasking Corruption Among Government Officials
Ukrainian officials say Russian airstrike on prison killed at least 17 inmates and injured more than 80 people, reports AP.
Amarnath Yatra suspended on both Pahalgam and Baltal routes due to heavy rains: Officials.
ED raids at multiple places in Chhattisgarh in connection with Rs 500 crore medical supply 'scam' case: Officials.