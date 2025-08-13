Negligence in Emergency Care: Delhi Case Sparks Outrage

In a disquieting incident that has raised serious questions about the adherence to emergency medical protocols, a young Delhi man, Aman Jha, lost his life following multiple refusals of treatment from various private hospitals.

Twenty-six-year-old Jha, who was severely injured in a road accident, was persistently denied care despite the Farishtey Scheme. This government program mandates free emergency treatment for accident victims during the first 72 hours at participating public and private hospitals. The blatant disregard for this initiative has drawn widespread condemnation.

Advocate Ashok Agarwal, part of the Delhi High Court-appointed Free Beds Monitoring Committee, has filed a formal complaint against the hospitals' actions. In his communication to the Delhi Health Secretary, Agarwal highlighted that the hospitals' refusals violated legal guidelines that protect accident victims. He called for punitive measures, such as the cancellation of hospital registrations, emphasizing that financial considerations were prioritized over patient's lives. Jha's eventual admission to a government facility came too late, leading to his tragic demise. Agarwal is urging the Delhi government's Nursing Home Cell to take strict action, warning that such negligence endangers emergency care policies designed to save lives.

