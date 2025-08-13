Negligence in Emergency Care: Delhi Case Sparks Outrage
Aman Jha, a 26-year-old road accident victim, died after being denied treatment at several private Delhi hospitals. Despite the Farishtey Scheme ensuring free emergency care, hospitals rejected him, highlighting serious lapses. Advocate Ashok Agarwal urges strict action against involved institutions.
- Country:
- India
In a disquieting incident that has raised serious questions about the adherence to emergency medical protocols, a young Delhi man, Aman Jha, lost his life following multiple refusals of treatment from various private hospitals.
Twenty-six-year-old Jha, who was severely injured in a road accident, was persistently denied care despite the Farishtey Scheme. This government program mandates free emergency treatment for accident victims during the first 72 hours at participating public and private hospitals. The blatant disregard for this initiative has drawn widespread condemnation.
Advocate Ashok Agarwal, part of the Delhi High Court-appointed Free Beds Monitoring Committee, has filed a formal complaint against the hospitals' actions. In his communication to the Delhi Health Secretary, Agarwal highlighted that the hospitals' refusals violated legal guidelines that protect accident victims. He called for punitive measures, such as the cancellation of hospital registrations, emphasizing that financial considerations were prioritized over patient's lives. Jha's eventual admission to a government facility came too late, leading to his tragic demise. Agarwal is urging the Delhi government's Nursing Home Cell to take strict action, warning that such negligence endangers emergency care policies designed to save lives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
At least 5 Kanwariyas killed in road accident in Jharkhand's Deoghar, many injured: IG Dumka zone.
Tragic Road Accident: Six Dead as Truck Collides with Bus in Jharkhand
Tragic Collision: Kanwariyas Lost in Deoghar Road Accident
Tragic Road Accident Sparks Hospital Inquiry in Meerut
Tragic Road Accident Claims Officer's Life in Jaipur