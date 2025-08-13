RJD Leader Accuses Election Commission of Voter Manipulation in Bihar
RJD MP Manoj Jha claims the Election Commission is being used as a tool for manipulating election outcomes in Bihar. Tejashwi Yadav alleges BJP's involvement in issuing double EPIC IDs to manipulate the voter list. Additional allegations include adding names from other states to Bihar's voter list.
Country:
India
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Member of Parliament Manoj Jha has leveled serious allegations against the Election Commission (EC), asserting that it serves merely as an instrumentality for those seeking to predetermine election outcomes in Bihar. According to Jha, the Bihar Assembly's Leader of Opposition, Tejashwi Yadav, has exposed the creation of multiple Elector's Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) for individual voters, a tactic purportedly used to manipulate electoral rolls.
Yadav has claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is colluding with the EC to distort the voter list by issuing two EPIC numbers to BJP leaders and workers within Bihar. He alleged that this is part of a broader scheme to undermine opposition votes, citing examples such as BJP-affiliated Muzzafapur mayor Nirmala Devi and others having dual EPIC IDs within the same constituency.
Further, Yadav accused the EC of incorporating names from other states into Bihar's voter lists, asserting instances in which individuals from Gujarat have been illicitly registered as Bihar voters. In a pointed allegation, he noted that such maneuvers are part of a larger pattern involving past usage of central agencies like the CBI and ED to politically target opposition, referencing alleged 'vote chori' in the 2020 Bihar elections.
