Anurag Thakur Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Allegations of 'Vote Theft'

BJP MP Anurag Thakur accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of making baseless claims following electoral defeats. Thakur remarked on Congress's pattern of blaming electronic voting machines. Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge urged citizens to defend voting rights against alleged malpractice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 13:57 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 13:57 IST
BJP MP Anurag Thakur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a press briefing held at the BJP headquarters, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Anurag Thakur took aim at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his accusations of 'vote theft.' Thakur criticized Gandhi's pattern of attributing Congress's electoral defeats to unfounded claims and excuses.

Thakur highlighted that the Congress party has consistently blamed electronic voting machines (EVMs), the Election Commission, and other institutions instead of introspecting on its leadership under Rahul Gandhi. As the Bihar Assembly elections approach, Thakur claimed the Congress is repeating its blame narrative in collaboration with other opposition parties.

In response, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, addressing concerns over electoral fairness, called on the public to safeguard their voting rights. Kharge encouraged citizens to voice concerns against what he termed #VoteChori and to demand accountability for any alleged electoral malpractices.

