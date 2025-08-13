Gujarat's Investment Surge: A Boost for Jobs and Growth

In a significant development for Gujarat's industrial landscape, Industries Minister Balvantsinh Rajput, during a meeting in Gandhinagar, announced the approval of final eligibility certificates for notable industrial investments. The move encompasses 22 major units with a total investment of ₹1,478.71 crores, anticipated to create approximately 4,136 new employment opportunities across the state.

Guided by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gujarat has fostered an industry-friendly environment. The state has attracted an impressive ₹1,48,336.35 crores in investments through the 'Incentive to Industries' scheme, leading to the creation of over 1.65 lakh direct jobs. This initiative also provides a robust boost to small and medium-scale ancillary industries within the MSME sector.

Minister Rajput detailed the diverse allocation of investments across Gujarat's districts, citing that these financial infusions will enhance the state's economic strength and job market. The 'Incentive to Industries' scheme, part of the Industrial Policy-2015, encourages manufacturing, advanced technology investments, and innovative projects, cementing Gujarat's position as a prime global investment hub. The meeting convened key officials, including Principal Secretaries Mamta Verma, Sanjeev Kumar, Vinod Rao, and Industries Commissioner Swaroop P.

(With inputs from agencies.)