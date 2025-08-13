Left Menu

Gujarat's Investment Surge: A Boost for Jobs and Growth

Gujarat approved 22 major industrial investments worth ₹1,478.71 crores, generating 4,136 jobs. Under PM Modi and CM Patel, the 'Incentive to Industries' scheme fuelled significant economic growth, attracting ₹1,48,336.35 crores in investments, enhancing the MSME sector and positioning Gujarat as a top investment destination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 15:12 IST
Gujarat Industries Minister Balvantsinh Rajput chairing a committee meeting in Gandhinagar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a significant development for Gujarat's industrial landscape, Industries Minister Balvantsinh Rajput, during a meeting in Gandhinagar, announced the approval of final eligibility certificates for notable industrial investments. The move encompasses 22 major units with a total investment of ₹1,478.71 crores, anticipated to create approximately 4,136 new employment opportunities across the state.

Guided by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gujarat has fostered an industry-friendly environment. The state has attracted an impressive ₹1,48,336.35 crores in investments through the 'Incentive to Industries' scheme, leading to the creation of over 1.65 lakh direct jobs. This initiative also provides a robust boost to small and medium-scale ancillary industries within the MSME sector.

Minister Rajput detailed the diverse allocation of investments across Gujarat's districts, citing that these financial infusions will enhance the state's economic strength and job market. The 'Incentive to Industries' scheme, part of the Industrial Policy-2015, encourages manufacturing, advanced technology investments, and innovative projects, cementing Gujarat's position as a prime global investment hub. The meeting convened key officials, including Principal Secretaries Mamta Verma, Sanjeev Kumar, Vinod Rao, and Industries Commissioner Swaroop P.

(With inputs from agencies.)

