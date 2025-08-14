Left Menu

Delhi's Deluge: Continuous Rainfall Drenches Capital

Delhi has been severely impacted by continuous rainfall, resulting in waterlogged streets and traffic chaos. The Indian Meteorological Department predicts ongoing thunderstorms and rain, issuing alerts for heavy downpours. The persistent showers have disrupted daily life, providing relief from heat but causing significant logistical challenges in the capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 11:47 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 11:47 IST
Visual from India Meteorological Department (IMD) (Photo/@Indiametdept on X). Image Credit: ANI
Intense rain bands, as observed by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), have been sweeping across the Delhi-NCR region, bringing significant rainfall. As of Wednesday morning, IMD forecasts suggest thunderstorms and heavy rain are imminent, set to begin around 10:00 AM.

For several hours on Wednesday, consistent rain showers have battered the national capital. IMD's projections indicate continuous light rain throughout the day. The heavy downpour on Tuesday disrupted several areas, including Minto Bridge and Vijay Chowk, prompting concerns of persistent waterlogging.

Tuesday's IMD forecast highlighted a "thunderstorm with rain," as did earlier predictions this week. Maximum temperatures have hovered around 34 degrees Celsius, with minimums hitting 25 degrees Celsius. While this rain has alleviated the intense humidity, it has caused waterlogged streets, particularly in areas like Vasant Kunj and Connaught Place.

Heavy rainfalls also drenched Delhi on Saturday, affecting sectors like R.K. Puram and generating vehicular challenges due to waterlogged roads. The IMD continues to predict rain and thunderstorms for Delhi until August 12, while also issuing warnings for Himachal Pradesh, which is expected to experience heavy rains over the coming days.

