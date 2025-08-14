Himachal Pradesh Struggles with Monsoon Fury: Infrastructure in Ruins as Rain Continues

Continuous heavy rainfall has unleashed new havoc across various regions of Himachal Pradesh over the past 24 hours, with authorities struggling to manage the infrastructure losses, especially to the road network. Though no major casualties were overnight, the damage is evident, Education Minister Rohit Thakur stated on Thursday.

The minister confirmed cloudburst occurrences in the Rampur assembly segment, further adding pressure on the state's response systems. He directed the Public Works Department to prioritize road repairs, particularly critical as the apple harvest season gains momentum, aiming to normalize the situation swiftly.

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) reported a grievous human toll of 241 lives claimed since June 20. Rain-related incidents accounted for 126 casualties, with road accidents claiming another 115 lives. Districts like Mandi and Kangra are among the worst affected, reeling under widespread infrastructure and agricultural damages.

(With inputs from agencies.)