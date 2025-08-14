Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Struggles with Monsoon Fury: Infrastructure in Ruins as Rain Continues

Himachal Pradesh faces a torrential deluge, causing significant infrastructure damage, particularly to the road network amid peaks of the apple harvest season. As monsoon rains claim 241 lives since June, the state battles with landslides, road accidents, and disrupted services, while authorities prioritize road restoration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 11:58 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 11:58 IST
Himachal Pradesh Struggles with Monsoon Fury: Infrastructure in Ruins as Rain Continues
Visuals from Shimla following heavy rainfall (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Continuous heavy rainfall has unleashed new havoc across various regions of Himachal Pradesh over the past 24 hours, with authorities struggling to manage the infrastructure losses, especially to the road network. Though no major casualties were overnight, the damage is evident, Education Minister Rohit Thakur stated on Thursday.

The minister confirmed cloudburst occurrences in the Rampur assembly segment, further adding pressure on the state's response systems. He directed the Public Works Department to prioritize road repairs, particularly critical as the apple harvest season gains momentum, aiming to normalize the situation swiftly.

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) reported a grievous human toll of 241 lives claimed since June 20. Rain-related incidents accounted for 126 casualties, with road accidents claiming another 115 lives. Districts like Mandi and Kangra are among the worst affected, reeling under widespread infrastructure and agricultural damages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025