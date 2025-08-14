Left Menu

India's Financial Resurgence: S&P Global Upgrades Sovereign Rating

S&P Global Ratings has elevated India's sovereign rating to 'BBB', reflecting robust economic growth and a stable monetary policy. It's the first agency to raise India's rating from the lowest investment grade. The upgrade underscores India's fiscal consolidation efforts, domestic consumption strength, and manageable impact from US tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 14:58 IST
India's Financial Resurgence: S&P Global Upgrades Sovereign Rating
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant financial development, S&P Global Ratings elevated India's sovereign credit rating, citing the nation's strong economic growth and improved monetary policy framework.

This marks the first upgrade by a major agency from the lowest investment grade of 'BBB-'. The decision reflects India's commitment to fiscal consolidation and sustainable public finances.

The US-based firm highlighted India's resilience to potential economic downturns due to US tariffs, attributing this to a relatively low trade reliance and robust domestic consumption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025