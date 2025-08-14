India's Financial Resurgence: S&P Global Upgrades Sovereign Rating

In a significant financial development, S&P Global Ratings elevated India's sovereign credit rating, citing the nation's strong economic growth and improved monetary policy framework.

This marks the first upgrade by a major agency from the lowest investment grade of 'BBB-'. The decision reflects India's commitment to fiscal consolidation and sustainable public finances.

The US-based firm highlighted India's resilience to potential economic downturns due to US tariffs, attributing this to a relatively low trade reliance and robust domestic consumption.

