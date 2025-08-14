Left Menu

UPI P2P Collect Requests to Cease by 2025 to Curb Financial Fraud

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) will halt peer-to-peer collect requests on UPI from October 2025 to reduce financial fraud. Banks and payment apps will need to adjust their systems, shifting all transactions to a payer-initiated model. This change aims to enhance security and reliability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 16:27 IST
UPI P2P Collect Requests to Cease by 2025 to Curb Financial Fraud
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is taking decisive action to combat financial fraud by instructing banks and payment apps to halt all peer-to-peer 'collect requests' on the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) by October 1, 2025.

In a circular issued on July 29, NPCI directed member banks, Payment Service Providers, and UPI apps to make necessary system and process changes. This mandate will affect popular UPI apps such as PhonePe, Google Pay, and Paytm, which will no longer process these transactions after the set deadline.

The decision removes a high-risk payment channel to enhance UPI's security and reliability. By requiring payer-initiated transactions, NPCI aims to give users better control, reducing fraud risks. The existing limit for such collect transactions, capped at Rs 2,000, with a daily cap of 50, will be eliminated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025