Delhi Tightens Security for Independence Day with Advanced AI Systems
Ahead of Independence Day celebrations, Delhi Police have implemented a robust security plan deploying advanced AI systems, including Facial Recognition and Abandoned Object Detection. Over 20,000 personnel will ensure safety, with multi-layered arrangements at the Red Fort, including anti-drone measures and real-time surveillance of 426 cameras.
In preparation for the Independence Day festivities, security in Delhi has been significantly boosted, with law enforcement employing state-of-the-art technology to ensure public safety. Five advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems, such as Facial Recognition and Abandoned Object Detection, have been introduced to enhance surveillance capabilities.
Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police Madhur Verma revealed that a contingent of over 20,000 security personnel would be responsible for safeguarding the national capital. The security detail comprises members from the Delhi Police and paramilitary forces, with extensive measures implemented at the Red Fort and along critical routes leading to the venue.
The deployment of AI systems involves comprehensive oversight that includes Anti-Intrusion Cameras, People Count Cameras, and Automatic Number Plate Recognition. These technologies work in tandem to alert authorities promptly to any security threats. In addition, anti-drone systems, as well as a network of 800 CCTV cameras, have been activated.
