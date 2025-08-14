Left Menu

BSNL Rolls Out Cutting-Edge Anti-Spam Protection Nationwide

BSNL has launched its network-side Anti-Spam and Anti-Smishing protection for mobile users, allowing real-time detection and blocking of phishing URLs. Built with Tanla, the system combines advanced AI/ML, NLP, and blockchain technology to safeguard users without requiring any app installation or settings adjustment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 22:37 IST
BSNL Rolls Out Cutting-Edge Anti-Spam Protection Nationwide
Logo of BSNL (Photo- X/ @BSNLCorporate) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has unveiled a nationwide rollout of its sophisticated Anti-Spam and Anti-Smishing protection for mobile consumers, eliminating the need for any app installation or settings modifications, according to a Ministry of Communication release.

The system effectively detects and blocks suspicious URLs in SMS at the network edge, ensuring smooth delivery of legitimate messages such as OTPs, banking alerts, and government notifications within the TRAI's DLT/UCC framework.

This technological innovation, previewed at the India Mobile Congress 2024, is now being implemented across BSNL circles. Developed in collaboration with cloud communications platform Tanla, the system employs AI/ML, NLP, and reputation intelligence to ensure comprehensive protection, working seamlessly with an industry-standard blockchain DLT stack.

Boasting a 99%+ efficacy rate against smishing, the technology integrates with major web and messaging platforms to swiftly neutralize emerging threats.

Dubbed the 'No-Spam Solution,' it detects over 1.5 million scams daily and identifies numerous fraudulent links and compromised numbers, powered by advanced AI/ML engines and deep learning techniques.

BSNL customers benefit from automatic blocking of malicious SMS, significantly reducing risks of credential theft and payment fraud. The system is active by default for all mobile subscribers. For further details, BSNL users can contact 1800-180-1503 or visit the company's official website.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025