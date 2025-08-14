BSNL Rolls Out Cutting-Edge Anti-Spam Protection Nationwide

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has unveiled a nationwide rollout of its sophisticated Anti-Spam and Anti-Smishing protection for mobile consumers, eliminating the need for any app installation or settings modifications, according to a Ministry of Communication release.

The system effectively detects and blocks suspicious URLs in SMS at the network edge, ensuring smooth delivery of legitimate messages such as OTPs, banking alerts, and government notifications within the TRAI's DLT/UCC framework.

This technological innovation, previewed at the India Mobile Congress 2024, is now being implemented across BSNL circles. Developed in collaboration with cloud communications platform Tanla, the system employs AI/ML, NLP, and reputation intelligence to ensure comprehensive protection, working seamlessly with an industry-standard blockchain DLT stack.

Boasting a 99%+ efficacy rate against smishing, the technology integrates with major web and messaging platforms to swiftly neutralize emerging threats.

Dubbed the 'No-Spam Solution,' it detects over 1.5 million scams daily and identifies numerous fraudulent links and compromised numbers, powered by advanced AI/ML engines and deep learning techniques.

BSNL customers benefit from automatic blocking of malicious SMS, significantly reducing risks of credential theft and payment fraud. The system is active by default for all mobile subscribers. For further details, BSNL users can contact 1800-180-1503 or visit the company's official website.

(With inputs from agencies.)