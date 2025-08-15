Japan's Economy Outpaces Forecasts with Robust Growth
Japan's economy expanded by an annualised 1.0% in the April-June quarter, surpassing expectations. The rise in gross domestic product (GDP) reflects a quarterly increase of 0.3%, beating the anticipated 0.1% growth. This positive shift indicates Japan's strengthening economic resilience despite global uncertainties.
Japan's economy demonstrated surprising strength by expanding at an annualised rate of 1.0% during the April-June quarter, as indicated by government data released on Friday.
This growth outstripped the median market forecast of 0.4%, reflecting a quarterly increase of 0.3%, which exceeded the predicted 0.1% rise.
The latest figures underscore Japan's economic resilience in the face of global uncertainties, positioning it for continued growth.
