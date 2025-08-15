Maharashtra's Mega City Vision: Building Beyond Dubai
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized Mumbai's development potential, predicting it could surpass Dubai's scale. He praised state initiatives like RERA for transforming real estate and highlighted ongoing infrastructure projects. Fadnavis revealed ambitious plans for Mumbai, emphasizing a future filled with economic growth and improved urban living standards.
- Country:
- India
During the CREDAI-MCHI Change of Guard 2025 event, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis applauded new president Sukhraj Nahar and expressed aspirations for Mumbai's growth, suggesting the city could outshine Dubai.
Fadnavis cited the state's pioneering adoption of RERA, lauding its success and the improvements it brought to Maharashtra's real estate landscape. He acknowledged the state's efforts towards enhancing ease of doing business, receiving commendations from the World Bank.
Despite frustrations over unaffordable housing, projects like the Bandra Versova sea link and future infrastructure investments signal substantial progress. Fadnavis remains steadfast in his vision of a transformational decade for Mumbai, aspiring to an economic valuation of $1.5 trillion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ladakh's Pashmina: The 'Soft Gold' Fuelling Economic Growth
Rural India Thrives: Boost in Consumption and Optimism Amid Economic Growth
Surging GST Collections: A Sign of Resilient Economic Growth
Coal Auctions Fuel Economic Growth and Employment Surge
How big data, AI and blockchain can accelerate low-carbon urban development