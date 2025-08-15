Left Menu

Maharashtra's Mega City Vision: Building Beyond Dubai

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized Mumbai's development potential, predicting it could surpass Dubai's scale. He praised state initiatives like RERA for transforming real estate and highlighted ongoing infrastructure projects. Fadnavis revealed ambitious plans for Mumbai, emphasizing a future filled with economic growth and improved urban living standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 10:09 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 10:09 IST
Maharashtra's Mega City Vision: Building Beyond Dubai
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/ X @Dev_Fadnavis). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During the CREDAI-MCHI Change of Guard 2025 event, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis applauded new president Sukhraj Nahar and expressed aspirations for Mumbai's growth, suggesting the city could outshine Dubai.

Fadnavis cited the state's pioneering adoption of RERA, lauding its success and the improvements it brought to Maharashtra's real estate landscape. He acknowledged the state's efforts towards enhancing ease of doing business, receiving commendations from the World Bank.

Despite frustrations over unaffordable housing, projects like the Bandra Versova sea link and future infrastructure investments signal substantial progress. Fadnavis remains steadfast in his vision of a transformational decade for Mumbai, aspiring to an economic valuation of $1.5 trillion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025