Maharashtra's Mega City Vision: Building Beyond Dubai

During the CREDAI-MCHI Change of Guard 2025 event, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis applauded new president Sukhraj Nahar and expressed aspirations for Mumbai's growth, suggesting the city could outshine Dubai.

Fadnavis cited the state's pioneering adoption of RERA, lauding its success and the improvements it brought to Maharashtra's real estate landscape. He acknowledged the state's efforts towards enhancing ease of doing business, receiving commendations from the World Bank.

Despite frustrations over unaffordable housing, projects like the Bandra Versova sea link and future infrastructure investments signal substantial progress. Fadnavis remains steadfast in his vision of a transformational decade for Mumbai, aspiring to an economic valuation of $1.5 trillion.

