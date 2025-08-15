Left Menu

PM Modi's Independence Day Speech: A Call to Extend India's Legacy

Prime Minister Modi addresses the nation on Independence Day, focusing on domestic growth, security, and the right to water from Indus, amidst global economic selfishness, praising Operation Sindoor and condemning acts of terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 10:17 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 10:17 IST
PM Modi's Independence Day Speech: A Call to Extend India's Legacy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/DD National). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the iconic Red Fort on India's 79th Independence Day. He urged citizens to channel their energies into expanding India's achievements rather than undermining others. Modi emphasized adapting to challenging global economic conditions without lamenting over them.

Highlighting the valor of armed forces, he lauded Operation Sindoor's success against terrorism. This operation was a response to a brutal attack in Pahalgam by cross-border terrorists who committed a massacre, shocking the world.

PM Modi also criticized the Indus Water Treaty, labeling it as unfair to India. He asserted that India should have exclusive rights over its portion of the Indus River waters to benefit its farmers, declaring that bloodshed and water flow cannot coexist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025