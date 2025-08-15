PM Modi's Independence Day Speech: A Call to Extend India's Legacy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the iconic Red Fort on India's 79th Independence Day. He urged citizens to channel their energies into expanding India's achievements rather than undermining others. Modi emphasized adapting to challenging global economic conditions without lamenting over them.

Highlighting the valor of armed forces, he lauded Operation Sindoor's success against terrorism. This operation was a response to a brutal attack in Pahalgam by cross-border terrorists who committed a massacre, shocking the world.

PM Modi also criticized the Indus Water Treaty, labeling it as unfair to India. He asserted that India should have exclusive rights over its portion of the Indus River waters to benefit its farmers, declaring that bloodshed and water flow cannot coexist.

(With inputs from agencies.)