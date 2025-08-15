Left Menu

PM Modi Unveils 'High-Power Demography Mission' Amid Security Concerns

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a new 'High-Power Demography Mission' during his Independence Day address, warning the nation of demographic changes in border areas affecting national security. He highlighted the threat of infiltrators impacting youth livelihoods and misleading tribal communities, while celebrating Independence Day at the Red Fort.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 10:20 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 10:20 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Phoot/DD News). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the nation from the historic Red Fort, unveiled a 'High-Power Demography Mission' on Independence Day, expressing alarm over demographic shifts in border regions that pose a threat to national security. He emphasized the danger posed by infiltrators who disrupt the livelihoods of India's youth and exploit tribal communities.

The Prime Minister highlighted a purported conspiracy to alter India's demographic landscape, stating that it is strategically orchestrated and perilous for the country's future. Modi expressed serious concerns over infiltrators targeting Indian citizens and warned against tolerating such threats, emphasizing the mission's urgent significance.

The 79th Independence Day celebrations witnessed a grand display of patriotism as Modi was greeted by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and other dignitaries. Around 5,000 attendees, including sports champions and honorees from various fields, joined the celebration. Festive band performances by military and paramilitary forces will be held nationwide to foster patriotic enthusiasm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

