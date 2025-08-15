Left Menu

Salman Khurshid Questions RSS on Flag Hoisting History

Congress leader Salman Khurshid calls out RSS for not raising the Indian flag for 52 years, contrasting their past actions with Prime Minister Modi's praise during his Independence Day speech. Khurshid demands accountability, highlighting historical tensions and contrasting views on the organization's role in India's independence movement.

Congress leader Salman Khurshid (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

On Friday, Congress leader Salman Khurshid criticized the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for its historical abstention from hoisting the Indian flag for 52 years. His remarks followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reference to the RSS during his recent Independence Day address.

Khurshid articulated his concerns, highlighting two divergent perspectives on RSS within the country: the Congress's view and that of Prime Minister Modi and his allies. He argued that these differences should not overshadow the solemnity of Independence Day.

Furthermore, Khurshid asserted that the RSS had failed to contribute to the freedom movement, citing their opposition to the Quit India Movement and alleged encouragement to join the British Army. He urged the RSS to provide explanations for their past actions while contrasting Modi's commendation of the RSS as the "biggest NGO in the world" on its centennial.

