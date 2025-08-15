Unity in Diversity: A Call for National Strength on India's 79th Independence Day

In a display of unity and respect for the nation's history, Congress President and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, raised the National Flag at the party headquarters in Delhi on Friday during India's 79th Independence Day celebrations. The event drew several senior party figures, including Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi. Together, they participated in the flag hoisting and joined voices in the singing of the national anthem.

Before the official proceedings, Kharge and Gandhi extended heartfelt Independence Day wishes to the public, while honoring India's freedom fighters. Kharge passionately called upon the populace to uphold the nation's legacy by persisting in the quest for constitutional rights, social justice, economic progress, and national unity.

Expressing solidarity, Rahul Gandhi conveyed his message, emphasizing the imperative of building an India anchored in truth, equality, and fraternity. As a show of patriotic duty, he requested all citizens to safeguard the nation's prestigious heritage. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi carried out the tricolour hoisting at Red Fort, accompanied by esteemed officials, highlighting his 12th Independence Day address.

(With inputs from agencies.)