Tragedy Strikes at Historic Dargah: Roof Collapse Claims Six Lives Near Humayun's Tomb

Six lives were tragically lost on Friday when a roof collapsed at Dargah Sharif Patte Shah, near Delhi's Humayun's Tomb, according to an official report. District Magistrate of South-East Delhi, Sravan Bagaria, confirmed the fatalities and noted that investigations are underway to determine if any unauthorized residency contributed to the calamity.

The location, a notable site near Humayun's Tomb, was swiftly secured by authorities to protect public safety and assist rescue operations. Officials disclosed that the exact cause of the collapse is still under investigation.

In response to the disaster, National Disaster Response Force personnel conducted extensive searches within the dargah grounds to ensure no additional individuals were trapped beneath the rubble. Fire Department teams and emergency responders promptly arrived on the scene to provide support, reinforcing the continued closure of the area as structural integrity assessments proceed.

