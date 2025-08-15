Left Menu

Honoring Sacrifices: Punjab Pays Tribute to Freedom Fighters on Independence Day

Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal and Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann paid tributes to freedom fighters on the 79th Independence Day. The state celebrated their sacrifices with floral tributes and financial aid promises. The spirit of independence was emphasized as a collective duty to defend and honor the nation's legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 21:37 IST
Honoring Sacrifices: Punjab Pays Tribute to Freedom Fighters on Independence Day
Punjab Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal pays tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal paid floral tributes at a 30-feet-high statue of Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh on Friday at Nishan-e-Inquilab Plaza, outside Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport in Mohali. Mittal praised legendary freedom fighters like Sardar Bhagat Singh for their sacrifices in the struggle for India's independence. She noted that the Punjab Government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, erected this statue to keep alive their legacy for future generations.

As India marks 78 years of independence, Mittal emphasized that the freedom enjoyed today is owed to the supreme sacrifices of great freedom fighters. Accompanying her were SDM Mohali Damandeep Kaur, Naib Tehsildars Harsh Garg and Harjot Singh, and SDO PWD (Electrical) Gaurav Mani.

Meanwhile, in Faridkot, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann hoisted the Tricolour at a state-level function, highlighting Punjab's role in the freedom struggle. Mann pointed out that Punjab is the first state offering financial aid of Rs 1 crore to the families of its fallen soldiers. The Chief Minister cherished Punjab's unmatched contribution, with Punjabis accounting for over 80% of the sacrifices for independence.

The Punjab Government takes pride in supporting the families of its brave martyrs, Mann affirmed. Asserting the significance of hard-won freedom, Mann saluted the sacrifices made for it, while DGP Punjab Police Gaurav Yadav urged citizens to honor these sacrifices. In a post on X, Yadav expressed a renewed commitment to building a stronger, more united India in honor of the freedom fighters' courage and determination. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025