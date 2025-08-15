Honoring Sacrifices: Punjab Pays Tribute to Freedom Fighters on Independence Day

Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal paid floral tributes at a 30-feet-high statue of Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh on Friday at Nishan-e-Inquilab Plaza, outside Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport in Mohali. Mittal praised legendary freedom fighters like Sardar Bhagat Singh for their sacrifices in the struggle for India's independence. She noted that the Punjab Government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, erected this statue to keep alive their legacy for future generations.

As India marks 78 years of independence, Mittal emphasized that the freedom enjoyed today is owed to the supreme sacrifices of great freedom fighters. Accompanying her were SDM Mohali Damandeep Kaur, Naib Tehsildars Harsh Garg and Harjot Singh, and SDO PWD (Electrical) Gaurav Mani.

Meanwhile, in Faridkot, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann hoisted the Tricolour at a state-level function, highlighting Punjab's role in the freedom struggle. Mann pointed out that Punjab is the first state offering financial aid of Rs 1 crore to the families of its fallen soldiers. The Chief Minister cherished Punjab's unmatched contribution, with Punjabis accounting for over 80% of the sacrifices for independence.

The Punjab Government takes pride in supporting the families of its brave martyrs, Mann affirmed. Asserting the significance of hard-won freedom, Mann saluted the sacrifices made for it, while DGP Punjab Police Gaurav Yadav urged citizens to honor these sacrifices. In a post on X, Yadav expressed a renewed commitment to building a stronger, more united India in honor of the freedom fighters' courage and determination.

