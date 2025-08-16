Trump Urges Zelenskiy to Strike War-Ending Deal

In a statement made on Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to consider negotiating a deal to end the war in Ukraine. Trump's remarks were broadcast on Fox News after he held a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

During the interview, Trump was asked about the advice he would give to Zelenskiy regarding the conflict with Russia. Trump responded by emphasizing the importance of striking a deal, acknowledging the vast power and strong military capabilities of Russia compared to Ukraine.

The President's comments add another layer to the ongoing discussions about the complex geopolitical situation in Eastern Europe, highlighting the U.S. perspective on potential paths toward peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)