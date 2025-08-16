Left Menu

Tragedy in Kishtwar: Cloudburst Spurs Massive Rescue Effort

A devastating cloudburst in Kishtwar district's Chasoti village triggered flash floods, causing at least 60 fatalities. Joint rescue operations by the Indian Army, NDRF, SDRF, and local authorities are underway. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Union Minister Jitendra Singh have visited to assess and oversee relief measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-08-2025 09:47 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 09:47 IST
J&K CM Omar Abdullah at Chasoti village in Kishtwar district during his visit to assess flash flood damage (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army, along with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), local police, and district administration, is conducting intense rescue operations in Chasoti village after devastating flash floods were triggered by a cloudburst in Jammu & Kashmir's Kishtwar district. The calamity, occurring along the Machail Mata Yatra route, has resulted in at least 60 deaths, causing widespread destruction among yatris and residents.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited the stricken area to evaluate the damage firsthand. He used a Virtual Reality headset to gain an enhanced perspective of the destruction and assured immediate relief for affected families. Abdullah confirmed that approximately 60 bodies have been recovered, with efforts ongoing to verify the number of missing individuals.

Omar Abdullah emphasized an impending inquiry into whether preventive measures could have been implemented, given the issued weather warnings. Union Minister Jitendra Singh later joined the efforts by visiting Chasoti to assess the situation and support the unfolding operations. Concurrently, the Indian Air Force is prepared to provide additional support, having kept Mi-17 and Advanced Light Helicopters ready for deployment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

