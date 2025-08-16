Tragedy in Kishtwar: Cloudburst Spurs Massive Rescue Effort

The Indian Army, along with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), local police, and district administration, is conducting intense rescue operations in Chasoti village after devastating flash floods were triggered by a cloudburst in Jammu & Kashmir's Kishtwar district. The calamity, occurring along the Machail Mata Yatra route, has resulted in at least 60 deaths, causing widespread destruction among yatris and residents.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited the stricken area to evaluate the damage firsthand. He used a Virtual Reality headset to gain an enhanced perspective of the destruction and assured immediate relief for affected families. Abdullah confirmed that approximately 60 bodies have been recovered, with efforts ongoing to verify the number of missing individuals.

Omar Abdullah emphasized an impending inquiry into whether preventive measures could have been implemented, given the issued weather warnings. Union Minister Jitendra Singh later joined the efforts by visiting Chasoti to assess the situation and support the unfolding operations. Concurrently, the Indian Air Force is prepared to provide additional support, having kept Mi-17 and Advanced Light Helicopters ready for deployment.

