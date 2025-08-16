Left Menu

Tragic Highway Collision Claims Four Lives, Injures 11 in Madhya Pradesh

A tragic accident occurred on National Highway 46 in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district, leading to the death of four members of a Gujarat-based music troupe and injuring 11 others. The incident happened when the mini bus, potentially due to driver fatigue, collided with a small truck.

A devastating road accident unfolded early Saturday morning in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district, claiming the lives of four people and injuring 11 more. The collision involved a mini bus and a small truck on National Highway 46, approximately 30 km from the district headquarters, according to local police sources.

In a harrowing turn of events, the mini bus was occupied by a Gujarat-based music troupe returning from a performance at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi. The tragic incident was reported by Survaya police station house officer Arvind Chari, who mentioned that the bus driver apparently lost control and collided head-on with the truck.

The deceased include prominent troupe members: Hardik Dave, a 37-year-old singer, Raja Thakur, Ankit Thakur, and Rajendra Solanki. Preliminary investigations hint that driver fatigue might have been a factor, with further inquiries ongoing to ascertain the specifics of this heartbreaking crash.

